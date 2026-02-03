Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Leon Goretzka has been linked with a move away from German champions Bayern Munich.

Arsenal were very interested in signing the player before the January transfer window closed, but the player had already committed to the German club that he would stay until the end of the season. Now, Christian Falk has revealed to CF Bayern Insider that there is a strong chance the player could move to Arsenal at the end of the season if they decide to return for him.

Tottenham wanted Goretzka in January as well.

Leon Goretzka has excelled for club and country

The 30-year-old has shown his quality in Germany and has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League. Arsenal are looking to add more muscle and drive in the middle of the park, and the German international would be ideal for them. He has extensive experience and the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the world. He is at the peak of his powers, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge as well.

He has won several major trophies throughout his career, and he knows what it takes to play for a big club and to regularly challenge for trophies. He has been a key player for club and country over the years.

Goretzka would be a quality signing

The 30-year-old will be out of contract in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can get the deal done. Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer would be a huge bargain.

Goretzka has been labelled as a player “highly respected” by his teammates. There is no doubt that he would be an excellent addition for Arsenal on and off the pitch. Arsenal need leaders like him in the squad if they want to compete at the highest level regularly.