Arsenal to face Man City & Chelsea battle to sign Newcastle United midfielder

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sandro Tonali is once again emerging as a major talking point ahead of the summer transfer window, with several of the Premier League’s biggest clubs reportedly keeping a close watch on the Newcastle United midfielder’s situation.



According to The Sun, Arsenal, Manchester City, and Chelsea have all registered an interest in the Italy international, showing his growing reputation at the top level.

Tonali, 25, has steadily reasserted his value at Newcastle United, becoming a pillar of their midfield along with Bruno Guimaraes.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, particularly by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, who is believed to be a long-time admirer.

Arsenal admire Newcastle midfielder Tonali

Reports suggest Arteta views Tonali as an ideal partner for Declan Rice, with the pair potentially forming a balanced and dynamic midfield core capable of competing at the highest level.

Arsenal were even alerted to the possibility of a move on Deadline Day, though the enquiry failed to develop into anything concrete.

Pep Guardiola is understood to be a strong admirer of Tonali’s game intelligence and positional discipline and along with his teammate Tino Livramento, the Spanish manager is keen on bringing the Newcastle duo to the Etihad Stadium.

Gunners face intense competition from rivals

Chelsea, meanwhile, are taking a more cautious approach. The Stamford Bridge club are monitoring Tonali’s situation as part of their midfield review but have yet to make any decisive moves.

Despite the mounting interest, Newcastle remain relaxed. Tonali is viewed as a central figure in the club’s long-term project, and there is no desire to part with him unless an extraordinary offer is presented.

A report from Fichajes has claimed that the Magpies have set an asking price of €80 million for the Italian midfielder.

Football pundit Paul Scholes has described the Newcastle United midfielder as a “brilliant” player.

Transfer window 2026: Every done deal, including Man City signings & Arsenal exits