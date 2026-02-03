(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham’s defensive linchpin Cristian Romero is ‘going to leave’ the club in the upcoming June transfer window, according to Argentinian journalist and reliable South American insider Gaston Edul.

Taking to X, Edul revealed that the 27-year-old World Cup winner has already attracted concrete interest from La Liga giants and at least one other major European league.

“Cristian Cuti Romero has interest from La Liga in Spain and another league as well. He had already had interest in the previous transfer window and they came very close to making a formal offer. He is going to leave Tottenham in the next June transfer window.”

Cristian Cuti Romero tiene sondeos de de La Liga de España y otra liga más.

Ya los había tenido en el mercado de pases anterior y estuvieron a un paso de la oferta formal.

Va a salir de Tottenham en el próximo mercado de junio. pic.twitter.com/OWrjDpQgf5 — Gastón Edul (@gastonedul) February 3, 2026

Cristian Romero blasts ‘disgraceful’ Tottenham after deadline day

The news of a summer exit comes amidst a period of high tension between the player and the club.

Tottenham came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Manchester City on Sunday, despite playing with a depleted Spurs side struggling with an injury crisis.

The Tottenham captain waited for the transfer window to shut before launching a subtle attack on the Spurs hierarchy’s lack on transfer activity, labelling the squad shortage as ‘unbelievable but true and disgraceful’.

With only 11 senior players fit for the fixture, Romero’s public outburst suggests a deep-seated frustration with the club’s current direction under Thomas Frank.

Real Madrid want to sign Romero

This isn’t the first time Romero has voiced his discontent. He has voiced his frustration towards the Tottenham hierarchy in the past as well for their perceived lack of accountability and ambition.

The latest comments have further fuelled talks of an exit. Real Madrid have had a long standing interest in the World Cup winner and as per a recent report, Madrid are prepared with a mega offer for Romero.

Micky van de Ven also linked with Liverpool

To make matters worse for the North London side, Romero’s partner in central defense, Micky van de Ven, is also a target for rivals.

Reports suggest Liverpool are weighing up a move for the Dutch defender, as Arne Slot looks to bolster his backline.

Losing both starting center-backs in a single window would represent a catastrophic blow for Tottenham as they look to navigate an increasingly turbulent 2026 campaign.