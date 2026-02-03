Daniel Farke (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United crashed to a comprehensive defeat against Arsenal in the Premier League, and manager Daniel Farke has criticised Karl Darlow for his poor goalkeeping.

Arsenal scored their second goal of the game when Darlow put the ball into his own net from Noni Madueke’s corner.

Farke claimed after the game that his team should have defended set pieces better and that there was no need to concede an own goal in a game already difficult for the team.

Farke on Karl Darlow error

He said (h/t Leeds Press): “Wouldn’t praise (Arsenal) too much for this goal, for their set-piece routine, I think we should defend this situation better, not even one Arsenal player was close. “Overall, I would have wished to reduce their number of set-pieces in the first half, that would have made our life easier, but in this situation, I think there’s no need to score an own goal.”

Leeds need an upgrade on Darlow

The goalkeeping situation has been a problem for Leeds United. They signed Lucas Perri during the summer transfer window, but the Brazilian has been unconvincing. Darlow has been given an opportunity to establish himself as the first-choice goalkeeper at the club, but he has shown that he is not a Premier League-level goalkeeper.

Darlow was linked with a move away from the club in January.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds United can get through the season with their current options and secure Premier League safety. It will be their top priority to improve the goalkeeping department in the summer. They need to bring in someone who can dominate the box and add more stability at the back.

It remains to be seen whether Perri and Darlow can raise their performance levels for the coming weeks and help their team secure safety in the top flight. Leeds are fighting for survival, and they simply cannot afford silly mistakes from their goalkeepers.