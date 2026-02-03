Tottenham star unhappy with club's lack of business in January transfer window

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero has delivered an honest and explosive assessment of the club’s situation following Spurs’ dramatic 2-2 Premier League draw with Manchester City, speaking out after the January transfer window closed with limited reinforcements arriving in north London.



The Argentine defender did not hide his disappointment, with sources close to the dressing room suggesting Romero feels Tottenham failed to adequately support head coach Thomas Frank during a critical period.

Tottenham’s resilience against Man City was undeniable. Trailing 2-0 late in the match, Spurs mounted an impressive comeback to secure a point, showcasing character and determination in the face of adversity.

However, the performance also showed how thin the squad has become.

At present, Tottenham are dealing with an injury list reportedly stretching to 13 players.

Key figures such as James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Mohammed Kudus, and Richarlison are all sidelined, leaving Frank to patch together line-ups with limited options.

Romero’s post-match comments have been interpreted as a direct challenge to the club’s hierarchy.

Cristian Romero’s honest assessment

He wrote on Instagram:

“Great effort from all my teammates yesterday ,they were incredible.

“I wanted to be available to help them even though I wasn’t feeling well, especially since we only had 11 players available — unbelievable but true and disgraceful.

“We’ll keep showing up and taking responsibility to turn this around, working hard and staying together.

“All that’s left is to thank all of you for being there and for always supporting us, the fans, @spursofficial.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristian Romero (@cutiromero2)

Pressure mounts on Frank and Tottenham

Tottenham’s form under Frank has dipped in recent weeks, and while injuries provide context, results have left the club drifting away from other top clubs.

The captain’s anger reflects not just the strain of injuries, but a belief that the squad needed greater backing when it mattered most.

As Spurs push through the remainder of the season with a depleted group, how the club responds, both on and off the pitch, may prove decisive for Frank’s project.

Why Tottenham have introduced extreme security measures to protect club officials