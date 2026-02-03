(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

According to a prominent source on X, the representatives for Liverpool center-back Ibrahima Konate are scheduled to hold crunch talks with club officials this Friday.

The meeting comes at a critical juncture for the Reds, as the French international enters the final months of a contract that has become a source of mounting anxiety at Anfield.

Konate’s contract stand-off: Liverpool running out of time

The 26-year-old defender is currently playing on the same terms he signed upon arriving from RB Leipzig in 2021.

Despite being a key part of Liverpool’s defence over the years, negotiations over an extension have hit a public impasse.

Reports suggest Konate previously rejected an offer that would have tied him to the club until 2030, citing frustrations over a performance-heavy salary structure.

With his deal set to expire in June 2026, Konate is already legally permitted to negotiate pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs.

Real Madrid have shown strong interest in the Frenchman while PSG have also been credited with an interest in the player.

Liverpool cannot afford to repeat Trent Alexander-Arnold mistake

The urgency surrounding Friday’s meeting is fueled by the ghost of last summer.

Liverpool fans are still reeling from the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who left for Real Madrid on a cut-price £10m deal just before his contract expired.

Losing a second world-class asset in successive years for free would be a significant blow to Sporting Director Richard Hughes’ reputation.

But there is a strong possibility that Konate could be on his way out and that would explain the club’s decision to go all in for another French centre-back.

Liverpool’s £60 million signing of Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes is viewed by many as a direct replacement for Konate, suggesting that the club are preparing for a future without the ‘world-class’ centre-back.