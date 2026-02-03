Arne Slot manager / head coach of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Liverpool at Vitality Stadium. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been handed a blow in their pursuit of the Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano.

The 27-year-old French defender has been linked with a move away from the German club in recent weeks. Liverpool were interested in securing his signature, but a CF Bayern Insider report claims the player has now decided to commit his long-term future to the German champions.

Bayern Munich offered the French defender a lucrative contract, but failed to secure an agreement with him. They ultimately decided to retract the offer, but the player has decided to stay at the club, and the two parties are set to complete the formalities.

Liverpool were hoping to sign him as a replacement for Ibrahima Konaté. The 26-year-old French International will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Liverpool have not been able to secure an agreement with him. They need to replace him properly, and the Bayern Munich star could have been ideal. He has been exceptional for the German club this season, and he is certainly good enough to play for the biggest club in the world.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool moves on to another target now. They need to sign two quality central defenders, and they have already secured Jeremy Jacquet’s signature. Adding another quality central defender should be an absolute priority for them.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will be delighted to have secured the long-term future of their star defender. He is an indispensable asset for them, and his departure would have been a huge blow.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can convince Konate to stay at the club. If they manage to do that, it would certainly offset the blow of missing out on his compatriot.