Liverpool star to assess his options at the end of the season with summer exit increasingly likely

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson’s future at Liverpool is increasingly under scrutiny, with the Scotland international now expected ‘assess his options’ when his contract expires this summer.



According to Football Insider, the long-serving left-back is open to a new challenge after seeing his role at Anfield diminish over the course of the season.

Robertson, 31, has been one of Liverpool’s most influential players of the modern era, but recent developments have shifted his standing within the squad.

The arrival of Milos Kerkez has altered the pecking order at left-back, and head coach Arne Slot, Robertson is no longer considered the automatic first choice.

That reduced involvement has prompted serious reflection as he approaches the final months of his deal.

January interest and Tottenham’s persistent monitoring

Robertson’s situation did not go unnoticed during the January transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur made a concerted effort to explore a move, viewing the experienced defender as an ideal addition to their back line.

Reports suggest Spurs initially had hopes of striking a deal, but Liverpool were firm in their stance, refusing to sanction any mid-season departure.

Despite that rejection, Tottenham are believed to have revisited the situation on Deadline Day, making further enquiries to understand whether Liverpool’s position had softened.

It had not. Liverpool made it clear that Robertson would not be leaving midway through the campaign, particularly with the club still competing across multiple fronts.

A changing landscape at Liverpool

While Liverpool’s refusal to sell in January was unsurprising, the longer-term picture appears more fluid.

With Kerkez increasingly trusted and Slot implementing a system that demands different positional profiles, Robertson’s minutes have declined sharply.

For a player accustomed to being central to Liverpool’s identity, that shift has been significant.

Sources close to the situation suggest Robertson remains highly professional and respected within the dressing room, but he is also realistic about his stage of career.

Robertson’s contribution to Liverpool cannot be overstated. Since arriving from Hull City, he has been a cornerstone of the club’s most successful period in decades.

Deal approved: Liverpool transfer target’s big decision confirmed by Fabrizio Romano