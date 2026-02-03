Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Co-owner of Manchester United, speaks with Sir Alex Ferguson in the stands. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to improve the attacking unit with the signing of Aleksandar Stankovic from Belgian club Club Brugge.

The 20-year-old has impressed with his quality and leadership in Belgium, and Manchester United have set their sights on signing him. It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal at the end of the season. The 20-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a player for Manchester United.

Stankovic was also linked with Arsenal recently.

Spurs are also keen on Aleksandar Stankovic

Meanwhile, Fichajes claims the player is also on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar. The report claims that there could be a big money battle between the two English powerhouses for the Serbian youth International.

Club Brugge would certainly welcome interest from multiple clubs, creating a bidding war for his signature. It would allow them to recoup a significant amount of money for the youngster.

Stankovic to replace Casemiro or Palhinha?

Manchester United need a quality replacement for Casemiro, and the Serbian could be ideal. He could anchor their midfield and help them control games better. Similarly, Tottenham need a player with his skill set. Joao Palhinha will leave the club at the end of the season, and they need to fill the void he leaves.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done. The 20-year-old will be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. It would be a step up in his career, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level.

Whichever club manages to get the deal done, could have a future star on their hands.