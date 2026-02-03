Man United transfer target criticised by pundit Paul Merson

Football pundit Paul Merson has claimed that he is not totally convinced with midfieder Elliot Anderson, who is being chased by Manchester United.



The Red Devils will be looking for midfield reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

United needed a midfielder any way but their priority has now even become more crucial after Casemiro announced that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Brazilian midfielder has been brilliant for the Red Devils this season.

Under new manager Michael Carrick, Casemiro has found his form once again and in the last three matches, his contribution has been important.

Man United will have to look for Casemiro’s replacement

The midfielder scored and assisted a goal in the 3-2 win against Fulham. While United are happy with him, they know he is leaving and they are currently working behind the scenes to identify his replacement.

Nottingham Forest midfielder Anderson has been heavily linked with a move to United with Manchester City also expected to be a part of the race to sign him.

However, Merson has raised questions about Anderson and his ability to control the midfield.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, he said, as reported by United In Focus:

“I’m not sure, I like Elliot Anderson, but I’m not wow-factored over him.

“I like Elliot Anderson, but they’re fourth bottom of the league, fifth bottom of the league, Forest, so they’re not dominating all midfields, are they?

“And if you’re a midfield player, that’s where the engine is. Do you know what I mean? I don’t see him running the show in midfield at Nottingham Forest, and we’re talking about Man Utd.”

“I would go for Wharton ahead of him.”

Red Devils are in the market for a new midfielder

Man United are expected to extensively search the market for a new midfielder and it remains to be seen what that will be.

The Red Devils have been linked with moves for Anderson, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and other midfielders.

It is possible that even two midfielders could arrive at the club considering the lack of depth in that position.

Anderson and Wharton are both England international and competition will be intense to sign him in the summer.

While City highly value the Forest midfielder, Liverpool have Crystal Palace midfielder Wharton on their radar.

