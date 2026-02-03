(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Arsenal have officially booked their place at Wembley for the Carabao Cup final after a pulsating 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, securing a 4-2 aggregate win.

While the night ended in celebration, the closing stages were defined by a moment of pure tactical tension that saw Mikel Arteta lose his composure just seconds before the decisive blow was landed.

Mikel Arteta was going ‘mad’ before Kai Havertz winner

As Chelsea pushed for a late equaliser to force extra time, the atmosphere in North London reached a fever pitch.

With Arsenal clinging to a narrow lead, the ball appeared to drift out of play during a frantic Chelsea buildup, yet play was allowed to continue.

Former England international Matt Upson, commentating for BBC Radio 5 Live, reported the frantic energy on the touchline.

“Well, 30 seconds ago Mikel Arteta was going mad that the referee had not blown his whistle.

“It has been a high-pressure last 10 minutes.” Arteta was seen frantically gesturing at the fourth official, convinced his side was being denied a blatant stoppage.

However, that frustration leftin an instant. Arsenal intercepted the resulting play, launching a lightning-fast counter-attack while the Chelsea defense was still over-committed in the final third.

Arsenal likely to face Man City in final Wembley showdown

The win means Arsenal will now face one of Manchester City or Newcastle in the final of the competition.

Their most likely opponents are going to be Pep Guardiola’s side who lead 2-0 on aggregate.

The return fixture is at Etihad where the home side are favourites to beat the defending champions and book the place in the final.

Mikel Arteta has a chance to win his first trophy for Arsenal in five years.

Man City have not been at their usual best this season. In contrast, Arsenal look their strongest self and are full of confidence at the moment, with Arteta doing an incredible job at the club.

Could the League Cup be the first of multiple trophies Arsenal will win this season?