Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in the team huddle before a Premier League match. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from Liverpool in recent weeks.

The 33-year-old Egyptian international has not been at his best for the English club. Al-Ittihad are interested in signing the player at the end of the season.

Mohamed Salah to Al-Ittihad?

According to a report from Win Win Sports, the club is set to make contact with Liverpool in the coming weeks. Karim Benzema recently left the Saudi Arabian club, and they want Salah to replace him. The 33-year-old has also been linked to a move to Saudi Arabia in the past.

It seems highly likely that the Egyptian will leave Liverpool in the summer, and moving to Saudi Arabia could be an interesting opportunity for him. He is one of the best players in the world when in form, and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition for Al-Ittihad.

Liverpool likely to sell Salah

Mo Salah in training after his explosive interview
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during a training session (Photo by Tim Markland/PA Images via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the player is valued at €30 million. He has a contract with Liverpool until 2027, and it remains to be seen whether the Saudi outfit is prepared to pay up. It seems unlikely that Liverpool will stand in his way at the end of the season. They will look to cash in on the player while he still retains some value. It remains to be seen whether they can replace him properly.

Salah has been a club legend, and he has helped Liverpool win several trophies. This is the right time for him to move on and take on a different challenge. Moving to a lower-intensity league could prolong his career. He would also earn a significant amount of money in Saudi Arabia, which could prove attractive in the twilight stages of his career.

