Newcastle United and Aston Villa have submitted an offer to sign the Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen.

The talented young defender recently joined Real Madrid from Bournemouth, and the Spanish club has no intention of sanctioning his departure. They will not enter into negotiations with the English clubs, and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle or Aston Villa move on to other targets.

Newcastle and Villa want Dean Huijsen

They could use a quality central defender, and they were preparing to spend €40 million (£34.5m) on the Spaniard, as per Fichajes. However, the 20-year-old is a key part of Real Madrid’s plans, and it is no surprise that they are not prepared to consider any move.

Aston Villa are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they are likely to be an attractive destination for players if they finish in the top four. However, Huijsen is unlikely to leave Real Madrid for them. They will have to look at other options as they look to tighten up at the back.

Newcastle are also looking to put together a formidable team. They need quality long-term alternatives to players like Dan Burn and Fabian Schar. There is no doubt that the Spanish defender would have been ideal for them, but the move seems unrealistic.

Huijsen is not for sale

Real Madrid are looking to build a team for the future, and they will not want to lose one of the most talented young defenders in Europe and football right now.

Newcastle and Aston Villa have exciting projects, and they will be attractive destinations for quality players in the summer. It remains to be seen whether they can plug the gaps in their defence and launch a strong push for trophies next season.

