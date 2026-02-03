Eddie Howe applauds the Newcastle United supporters (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Bruno Guimaraes has been exceptional for Newcastle United since joining the club, and he has been linked with a move away in recent seasons.

Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has now suggested that the Brazilian could be on the move soon. He believes that Guimaraes will want to compete at the highest level and that the opportunity to join elite European clubs will be hard to pass up.

However, the German explained that the player is quite settled at Newcastle and would not be surprised if he decided to stay for a season or two.

A player of his quality will want to win major trophies regularly. Newcastle have an ambitious project, but they are not quite at that level yet.

Hamann on Bruno Guimaraes

Hamann said (h/t Chronicle Live): “Without a question, the best players want to play in the Champions League. Money is important too but it’s not the deciding factor. He will be getting paid well up in the North East. “But the Champions League is the trophy along with the World Cup that all players want to win. If you’re not in the Champions League, you can’t win it, and every single Champions League club in England would be interested in Bruno Guimaraes if he decides that he can see himself elsewhere. The two Spanish giants would be interested too. “I think Bruno can pretty much pick his club depending on how much Newcastle would want for him but he seems to be very settled in the North East. “I wouldn’t be surprised if he plays at least one more season or even a couple more seasons at Newcastle even if they don’t get into the Champions League.”

Newcastle cannot lose Guimaraes

Newcastle are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and losing their best midfielder would be a huge blow. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to stay at the club for the foreseeable future.

The Brazilian is certainly good enough to play for the biggest clubs in the world, and it will be interesting to see whether any team is willing to offer him an exit route in the summer.