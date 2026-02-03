A general view of fans of Tottenham Hotspur as players of Tottenham Hotspur huddle. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero created controversy with his explosive social media post after the January window closed.

The South American defender seemed to criticise the lack of adequate signings, and he has now been slammed by Simon Jordan from talkSPORT.

Cristian Romero slammed for social media post

Romero said: “Great effort from all my team-mates yesterday [against Manchester City], they were incredible. I wanted to be available to help them even though I wasn’t feeling well, especially since we only had 11 players available – unbelievable but true and disgraceful. “We’ll keep showing up and taking responsibility to turn this around, working hard and staying together. All that’s left is to thank all of you for being there and for always supporting us, the fans.”

It is no secret that Tottenham needed more additions during the January window. They signed Conor Gallagher and Souza this winter, but they still need more depth in the attacking unit. They are without several key attackers and have struggled to create opportunities and regularly find the back of the net. The decision not to sign a quality attacker and to let Brennan Johnson leave the club could prove costly.

Romero is unhappy with transfers

It is hardly a surprise that top-quality players like Romero are disappointed. He will want to fight for major trophies every season, and Tottenham have simply not shown the ambition required to challenge at the highest level.

Meanwhile, Jordan believes Romero has been “uncontrollable” in his social media outbursts and should be cautioned by the north London club. He also added that he feels the 27-year-old “will leave Tottenham” at the end of the season. The defender also wanted to leave at the start of the season.