Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly is being monitored by European giants

Real Madrid are once again casting a close eye over the Premier League’s emerging talent pool, with reports from Fichajes claiming the Spanish giants are closely monitoring Myles Lewis‑Skelly, one of the most highly rated young prospects currently on Arsenal’s books.



At just 19 years of age, Lewis-Skelly has already established himself as a special young talent within Arsenal’s academy system and first-team environment.

His development has not gone unnoticed beyond England, with Real Madrid now tracking his progress.

Real Madrid interested in Arsenal defender

Under the guidance of club president Florentino Pérez, Real Madrid have doubled down on a strategy focused on securing top young players before they fully establish themselves on the world stage.

This approach has already delivered significant success, with players such as Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga becoming central figures at the Bernabéu.

Lewis-Skelly is viewed in a similar bracket, a technically refined, tactically flexible player who could be moulded into Madrid’s next generation.

Madrid are particularly attentive to situations where young talents may feel blocked or uncertain about their immediate pathway.

Would the Gunners let Lewis-Skelly leave the club?

Despite being tied down to a long-term contract at Arsenal, Lewis-Skelly’s current role under Mikel Arteta has inevitably prompted discussion.

While he is highly regarded internally and continues to train regularly with the senior squad, his lack of consistent match minutes has raised questions about how quickly he will be integrated on a regular basis.

That situation is not unusual for young players at title-challenging clubs, but it is precisely the kind of scenario Real Madrid have historically monitored closely.

In the past, the Spanish giants have been linked with Arsenal defender William Saliba.

From Arsenal’s perspective, there is little appetite to entertain any discussion over Lewis-Skelly’s future. Club sources maintain he is seen as a long-term asset and a player capable of playing a major role in the years ahead.

