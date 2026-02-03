Attacker has made up his mind to reject Man United in favour of Barcelona

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford’s future appears to be moving decisively away from Old Trafford, with the England forward reportedly having no plans to return to Manchester United once his loan spell at Barcelona comes to an end this summer.



According to The Mirror, the 28-year-old has already made his intentions clear, prioritising stability and clarity over a reunion with his boyhood club.

Rashford joined Barcelona on loan in search of a reset after a turbulent period at Man United, where form, confidence, and scrutiny combined to stall his momentum.

While his time in Spain has been closely monitored, the move has given Rashford a fresh environment and renewed sense of purpose, something he is keen to preserve as he enters a crucial stage of his career.

Barcelona option and World Cup timing

Barcelona hold an option to make Rashford’s move permanent for a reported €30 million, a figure that reflects both his pedigree and the challenges United faced in maximising his value.

Rashford is understood to be eager for his future to be resolved swiftly, with the 2026 World Cup looming large in his planning.

Regular football, tactical clarity, and a settled club situation are viewed as essential if he is to remain a key part of England’s long-term plans.

Sources suggest Rashford has already communicated to Barcelona his desire to stay at Camp Nou beyond the current season.

While financial considerations remain central to any permanent deal, particularly given Barcelona’s well-documented constraints, the player’s stance is clear, a return to Man United is not his preferred option.

Man United position and Michael Carrick’s influence

At United, the door has not been fully closed from the club’s side.

Interim head coach Michael Carrick is believed to admire Rashford’s qualities and would attempt to convince the academy graduate to stay should he be appointed on a permanent basis.

Carrick’s relationship with Rashford and belief in his ability could yet have played a role in negotiations.

However, reports indicate Rashford is prepared to look elsewhere if Barcelona are unable to finalise an agreement.

Rather than returning to Old Trafford under uncertain circumstances, he would prefer to secure a fresh long-term project, whether in Spain or another major European league.

