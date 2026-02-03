Latest update on Man United's interest in club legend Cristiano Ronaldo

(Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

Speculation surrounding Cristiano Ronaldo is beginning to gather momentum once again, with interest from both Europe and Major League Soccer reportedly intensifying ahead of the next transfer window.



According to TEAMtalk, the 40-year-old forward’s situation at Al Nassr has sparked renewed debate over what could be the final major chapter of his illustrious career.

Ronaldo was notably absent from Al Nassr’s recent 1-0 Saudi Pro League victory over Al Riyadh, a decision that quickly attracted attention.

Sources cited by ESPN suggest the Portuguese icon has grown increasingly frustrated with how the league handled Karim Benzema’s high-profile move to Al Hilal, a transfer that has reportedly left Ronaldo feeling sidelined within the broader Saudi project.

Man United and MLS interested reignited

Ronaldo’s unease has inevitably triggered fresh interest abroad. Clubs across Europe are said to be closely monitoring his situation, with some reportedly willing to adapt their sporting plans to accommodate a player whose commercial and competitive impact remains significant, even at this stage of his career.

While few teams can realistically build around him tactically for the long term, his short-term influence, both on and off the pitch, continues to hold strong appeal.

In England, Manchester Evening News has reignited talk of a sensational return to Man United.

Although such a move would be complex and emotionally charged given his recent Old Trafford exit, the link shows how Ronaldo’s name still commands attention whenever uncertainty surrounds his future.

Across the Atlantic, MLS clubs are also believed to be exploring the feasibility of a move.

Crisitano Ronaldo continues to dominate headlines

Despite turning 40, Ronaldo continues to defy conventional expectations. His goal output in Saudi Arabia has remained strong, and his professionalism and physical conditioning are frequently cited as evidence that he can still contribute at a high level.

Man United may not consider a move for him since they are now focusing on younger players who can contribute to the team for years to come.

Although Ronaldo is still an impressive goal scorer, his peak years have passed and he ay struggle with the pace of the Premier League at this stage of his career.

MLS seems more like a realistic destination for him if he decides to leave the Saudi Pro League.

