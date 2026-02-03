Chelsea set to demand €100m for influential midfielder due to increasing interest

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernández is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched figures of the summer transfer window in 2026, with interest growing from across Europe’s elite.



Despite being under contract at Chelsea until 2032, the Argentine’s future is far from straightforward, as sporting ambition, financial reality, and outside interest begin to converge.

Fernández remains a central figure at Stamford Bridge, both in terms of on-pitch influence and long-term planning.

The World Cup winning midfielder has 11 goals and four assists for the Blues this season.

However, Chelsea’s picture means that even players tied down on lengthy contracts cannot be considered entirely untouchable.

That has opened the door for Europe’s heavyweights to quietly assess the situation ahead of the summer.

Real Madrid are interested in the Chelsea midfielder

One of those monitoring Fernández closely is Real Madrid, sources close to the agents indsutry have informed CaughtOffside.

Much of Madrid’s thinking is linked to the long-term outlook surrounding Jude Bellingham.

Should Bellingham move on at the end of the season, a scenario Madrid are not actively planning for but cannot ignore, Fernández is seen as a profile capable of stepping into a leadership role at the Bernabéu.

That said, Madrid’s midfield is currently well stocked, and sources close to the club suggest there is no urgency to act.

Any move would likely depend on significant outgoings, which naturally slows momentum.

Paris Saint-Germain’s financial power play

The approach from Paris Saint-Germain is markedly different. PSG view Fernández as a flagship signing who could anchor their next cycle, and crucially, they possess the financial capacity to meet Chelsea’s valuation.

Chelsea’s stance remains firm in public. Head coach Liam Rosenior has repeatedly shown his desire to build around Fernández.

Internally, the Argentine is viewed as a reference point for both the present and the future.

Yet Chelsea’s financial obligations mean tough decisions may loom. If the club opt to sell, sources suggest a fee in the region of €100-110 million would be required.

