Simon Adingra has struggled for regular gametime at Sunderland since joining the club.

The player has started just nine Premier League games for the Black Cats, and he needs to leave the club in order to play more often. He has been urged to leave the English club for his own good.

Simon Adingra needs games

The young attacker needs to play regularly to further develop. Sitting on the bench at the English club will not benefit him. It is clear that Sunderland does not consider him a key player, and it would be ideal for him to seek a summer exit.

Adingra has been linked with Real Madrid and Juventus.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. The former Brighton attacker is a technically gifted player with a bright future. Joining the right team could bring out the best in him. He will add peace and flair from the flanks, and he is versatile enough to operate on either wing.

As quoted by Sport News Africa, La Nouvelle Chaine Ivoirienne reporter Alex Payne said: “Simon Adingra is a technically gifted player, but not explosive. He’s also not very involved in defensive efforts, which is what you need to succeed in the Premier League. There, they no longer want simply talented players, but complete athletes who give their all match after match. It’s very intense. Journalist Izoudine Ilupeju added: “For his own good, he needs to leave the English league as soon as possible. He hasn’t been able to find his feet even though he has the ability, but when things aren’t working out, you have to look elsewhere. [Roberto] De Zerbi, in particular, wanted to bring him to Marseille, but unfortunately, no such luck. He could look at the French, German, Belgian, or Dutch leagues to get in shape and shine.”

Sunderland should upgrade on Adingra

Sunderland have had an impressive season so far, and they are pushing for a place in the top half. It remains to be seen whether they can finish the season strongly. It would make sense for them to sell that African attacker in the summer and bring in an upgrade. Keeping him on the bench will not benefit them. They should look to bring in someone who can make an immediate impact on the first team. A summer exit would be ideal for all parties.