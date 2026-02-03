(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur were looking to add to their attacking unit during the January transfer window and wanted to secure the services of Angelo Gabriel.

The former Chelsea winger has impressed in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr, and Tottenham made discreet enquiries to sign him in the final days of the window. However, they failed to get the deal done.

Spurs wanted Angelo Gabriel

The Brazilian winger is highly rated and has a bright future ahead of him. The 21-year-old could have been a useful acquisition for Tottenham. They need to improve in the final third, and signing the Brazilian would have been a boost.

Tottenham ended up signing Souza and Conor Gallagher during the January window, but they failed to plug the gaps in the attacking unit. It will be interesting to see whether that proves costly in the second half of the season. Tottenham are dealing with multiple injury problems, and key attackers like Mohammed Kudus, James Madison, and Dejan Kulusevski are currently sidelined.

Gabriel could have been useful

According to a report from TeamTalk, Tottenham did not make an official offer to sign Angelo Gabriel, despite gathering information on his availability and potential fee.

The young attacker has six goals and 16 assists to his name for the Saudi Arabian club, and there is no doubt that he would have been a useful option for them in the attack. The 21-year-old is quite young and has a bright future; with the right guidance, he could have developed into a key player for Tottenham.

It has been a disappointing season for the north London club, and it remains to be seen whether they can turn things around in the coming months.