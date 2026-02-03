Thomas Frank, manager of Brentford applauds the away fans. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are struggling with injuries in their attacking unit and have been advised to sign Raheem Sterling on a free transfer.

The England International recently terminated his contract with Chelsea, and Paul Merson believes that Tottenham should sign Sterling.

Spurs could use Raheem Sterling

Mohammed Kudus, James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski are currently on the sidelines with injuries. Tottenham need someone who can operate anywhere in the front three and create opportunities for his teammates in the final third. They will also need goals, and Sterling could be the dynamic attacker they are looking for.

Signing him on a free transfer could prove to be an interesting opportunity for the north London club. Unless his financial demands are significant, the move would make a lot of sense for Spurs.

Merson told Sky Sports: “They need players in. Thomas Frank and Tottenham have been unlucky with Solanke, Kulusevski and Maddison all out. “I would bring Sterling in. I think it’s a no-brainer on a free transfer. I really do. “You don’t want to start bringing every Tom, Dick and Harry in to try and stay up. “They just need one or two players in and get their players fit.”

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Tottenham have been mediocre this season, and they need quality players to bounce back. They improved in midfield and defence in January, but failed to plug the gaps in the attacking unit.

More Stories / Latest News Major Tottenham update: Reliable insider confirms star player will leave Spurs this summer Man United and Tottenham set for big-money fight over 20-year-old wonderkid Mikel Arteta refuses to rule out signing Champions League winner

Sterling eyeing a move

Sterling will be desperate to get his career back on track with regular football as well. He was a quality player in the Premier League during his time at Liverpool and Manchester City. He will look to get back to that level. His desire to succeed could be a bonus for Tottenham if they manage to sign him.

Sterling recently failed to make his mark at Arsenal or Chelsea. But he remains a quality player with extensive experience.