Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing the Middlesbrough attacker Cruz Ibeh.

The 17-year-old is highly rated across England, and he is expected to develop into a top-class player. According to a report from TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Chelsea are pushing hard to secure his signature. Meanwhile, Liverpool are monitoring his development.

Cruz Ibeh is in demand

Ibeh is regarded as a special talent, and he could develop into a quality Premier League forward with the right guidance. Arsenal and Chelsea need more depth in the attack, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the 17-year-old.

They have done well to nurture young players in the past, and they could help him fulfil his potential. Ibeh is likely to be interested in joining the London club if a suitable proposal is presented. It would be a step up for him, and he would get to test himself in the Premier League.

The two London clubs have the financial muscle to tempt the Championship club as well. It remains to be seen whether they come forward with an offer at the end of the season.

Liverpool move not ideal for Ibeh

Meanwhile, Liverpool could be an attractive destination as well. However, they already have two quality strikers at their disposal, and the 17-year-old will find it difficult to break into the first team in the near future. He needs to join a club where he will get a prominent role and a clear pathway to the first team.

Perhaps a move to Arsenal or Chelsea could be ideal for him. Viktor Gyokeres, Liam Delap, and Joao Pedro have not been able to find the back of the net regularly since joining their respective clubs, and Ibeh could push them for a starting spot in the future.

