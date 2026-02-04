Arsenal and Chelsea flags (Photo by Eddie Keogh, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich attacker Lennart Karl has been linked with a move away from Germany in recent weeks.

According to a report from Fussball Daten, Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing the 17-year-old attacker. He has been compared to Arjen Robben for his style of play and described as a player with “fearless magic”. Karl has 10 goal contributions so far this season.

Lennart Karl asking price has been set

The report claims that the talented attacker has the potential to develop into a game-changer, and several clubs across Europe are monitoring him. He will cost around €80-€90 million. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal or Chelsea are prepared to pay up.

They have sent high-ranking officials to scout the young attacker. It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to close the deal.

They are looking to build a team for the future, and signing one of the best young players in Europe would be a step in the right direction. Meanwhile, the German champions will not want to lose a prospect like him. It would be a huge blow for them.

Karl would be a superb signing

It is no secret that Arsenal and Chelsea need more cutting-edge in the final third. They have struggled to create opportunities at times, and Karl good to be an excellent addition. He is exceptional at taking on defenders and beating them in one-on-one situations. He will add pace and unpredictability to the team.

It remains to be seen whether the player is open to moving to the Premier League. It could be an excellent next step in his career and accelerate his development.

Arsenal and Chelsea are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could be an attractive destination for most players. It remains to be seen what the player decides.