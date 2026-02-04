Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are plotting an ambitious move to sign Endrick from Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The talented young attacker is currently on loan at Lyon and has been outstanding since his move to France. He has impressed during his loan spell, and Chelsea have made it an absolute priority to acquire the South American’s signature in the summer. The 19-year-old has four goals and an assist in four appearances for the French outfit.

They are prepared to submit an offer of around €70 million (£60m) in order to get the deal done. They signed Liam Delap and Joao Pedro at the start of the season, but they have not been able to score goals consistently. The report from Fichajes claims that Chelsea are prepared to cash in on Delap in the summer. It appears that they are looking to sign the Real Madrid star as a replacement.

It will be interesting to see if the Spanish outfit is willing to sanction the departure of the Brazilian forward. His explosive loan spell in Ligue 1 will certainly force Real Madrid to reconsider his future. They will not want to lose an elite prospect like him. He was regarded as a world-class talent when he arrived in Spain, and he has shown glimpses of that quality in the French league. There is no doubt that he could develop into a world-class player with the right guidance.

Chelsea are in desperate need of elite talents like him if they want to return to the top of English football once again. €70 million is a substantial amount of money for a player who has struggled for opportunities at Real Madrid this season. It will be interesting to see what the outfit decides if an offer is presented. If they cannot offer him regular opportunities, they should look to cash in on the player.