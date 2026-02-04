(Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley could be out for much longer than initially thought.

That is according to injury expert Ben Dinnery, who claims that the Northern Irish international is looking at a significantly longer spell on the sidelines, with his return potentially pushed back as far as 2027.

Bradley sustained a major knee injury during Liverpool’s 0-0 draw at Arsenal in early January.

While the club initially hoped for a return for pre-season, the latest assessment from the injury expert suggests otherwise.

Conor Bradley’s injury worse than initially feared

Speaking exclusively to Anfield Index, Dinnery provided a rather discouraging update on the 22-year-old’s condition.

The injury, which occurred during a high-tension stoppage-time incident at the Emirates, involves both significant ligament and bone damage.

Dinnery said:

“We’re probably looking at something that is going to head into the latter part of the year.

“If there’s any return in 2026, it would be a massive bonus for Liverpool, but it could quite easily stretch into the early part of 2027.

Dinnery also explained that the non-contact nature of the mechanism of the injury points toward a serious ACL problem.

“You’re always concerned with regards to a non-contact injury, and the tests showed that there was bone damage as well as ligament damage.

“The mechanism itself suggested that it was a serious ACL problem.”

Liverpool’s defensive injury crisis deepens

Liverpool’s depth at right-back is currently non-existent, with summer signing Jeremie Frimpong also sidelined with a groin injury.

While Frimpong is expected back in a few weeks, his debut season at Anfield has already been marred by recurring fitness issues.

With Joe Gomez also battling a hip problem and the club failing to secure Lutsharel Geertruida on deadline day, the Reds are currently forced to use midfielders like Dominik Szoboszlai out of position.

Though Liverpool recently confirmed the £60 million signing of Jeremy Jacquet for the summer, he remains in France for the rest of the season.

This development may force Liverpool to jump back into the market for another specialist right-back this summer to ensure they aren’t left stranded during Bradley’s lengthy rehabilitation.