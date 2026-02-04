Chelsea & Newcastle enter race to sign striker who is wanted by Euro giants

(Photo by Justin Setterfield, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

AC Milan are reportedly positioning themselves to capitalise on Juventus’ ongoing contract impasse with Dušan Vlahović, with the Rossoneri exploring the possibility of landing the striker on a free transfer this summer.

According to Calciomercato, Milan have been monitoring the situation closely and believe conditions could soon align for a bold move involving one of Serie A’s most proven forwards.

Vlahović’s future at Juventus has been clouded for some time. Despite his status as one of the club’s marquee signings, negotiations over a contract extension have failed to progress, leaving the door open for rival clubs to sense an opportunity.

With time ticking down and no breakthrough in talks, Juventus risk losing a high-profile asset without a transfer fee.

AC Milan hold advantage due to Allegri

For AC Milan, the appeal is multi-layered. The San Siro side have long admired Vlahović’s profile and view him as a natural focal point for their attack.

There is also the prospect of reuniting the striker with Massimiliano Allegri, under whom Vlahović previously worked at Juventus.

That familiarity could ease the transition and help the Serbian rediscover peak form.

Premier League clubs remain interest in Vlahovic

Milan are not alone in tracking developments. Both Newcastle United and Chelsea have reportedly made enquiries regarding Vlahović’s wage expectations.

The Premier League pair see the 26-year-old as a proven goalscorer capable of elevating their attacking options, though his salary demands are understood to be a key factor in any negotiations.

Newcastle & Chelsea face Premier League competition

Despite that interest, sources in Italy suggest Vlahović may favour remaining in Serie A, where his game is well suited and his reputation already established.

A move within Italy could also offer continuity at a time when his recent seasons have been disrupted.

Injuries have limited Vlahović’s involvement this campaign, restricting him to just 13 league appearances so far.

Nevertheless, his output remains respectable, with six goals in 17 appearances across all competitions.

