Harvey Elliott makes crucial decision on his future as Aston Villa struggles continue

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Harvey Elliott, who is on loan at Aston Villa from Liverpool, has no interest of moving to the MLS despite interest from Charlotte FC, according to BBC’s Nick Mashiter.



Elliott’s loan spell at Aston Villa has taken an increasingly complicated turn, with the playmaker finding himself on the fringes of Aston Villa’s plans despite hopes of a fresh start away from Anfield.

The 22-year-old joined Villa from Liverpool on deadline day last September, but his situation under head coach Unai Emery has become awkward.

Elliott arrived in the Midlands with a significant clause attached to his loan, once he reaches 10 appearances, a £35 million obligation to buy is triggered.

Harvey Elliott frozen at Aston Villa by Unai Emery

However, he currently sits on just seven appearances, largely because he was frozen out for almost four months between October and late January.

His brief reappearance towards the end of January hinted at a possible reintegration, but it has not altered the broader picture.

With the Premier League transfer window now closed, it appeared Elliott would be forced to wait out the remainder of the season on the margins.

Major League Soccer lifeline remains available

There was, however, a potential escape route. Major League Soccer’s transfer window remains open until the end of March, and several MLS clubs explored a move for Elliott in recent weeks.

Charlotte FC were among the most prominent admirers, viewing the England youth international as a marquee signing who could elevate their attacking play.

Elliott has decided he has no interest in a move to the United States at this stage of his career.

The midfielder is instead expected to remain at Villa Park until his loan deal expires, despite the uncertainty surrounding his role.

Elliott’s decision suggests a desire to prove himself in England rather than seek a reset abroad.

From Liverpool’s perspective, the situation is also delicate, with the obligation-to-buy clause looming and Elliott’s long-term pathway still unclear.

For now, Elliott’s immediate future remains in the Midlands, even if his prospects at Aston Villa look limited.

What La Liga club plans to do as Newcastle and Aston Villa plot £34.5m heist