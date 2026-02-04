Daniel Farke could be bringing a new signing to Leeds United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United are among the clubs interested in signing Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough.

They were interested in signing the player during the January window, according to Sports Boom. It will be interesting to see if they decide to return for him in the summer.

Leeds eye Hayden Hackney move

They view the 23-year-old central midfielder as a “future captain”, and he could cost around £30-£35 million. He has proven himself consistently, and the opportunity to move to the Premier League is exciting for him. He will look to test himself at the highest level.

Leeds United must secure Premier League safety before they can sign quality players like him. Hackney will not want to join Leeds United if they’re in the Championship. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Leeds are currently fighting for survival. They must focus on securing Premier League football for the next season.

Hackney would be a solid signing

It is no secret that they need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and Hackney would be a solid acquisition. He will bring control, creativity, and composure to the team. He will aim to compete at the highest level, and a move to the Premier League would be ideal for him next season. Hackney has been linked with multiple clubs in recent months, and it remains to be seen whether he can finally complete the move in the summer.

Leeds will be hoping to establish themselves as Premier League regulars. They need quality players like Hackney if they want to compete at this level regularly. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to join the club after securing safety this season.

Leeds United plan move to sign Real Madrid striker