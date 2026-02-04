Liverpool and Chelsea were big spenders in the summer. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Sunderland goalkeeper, Robin Roefs.

The 23-year-old Dutch goalkeeper has done quite well since joining the Premier League club, and Sunderland is expecting offers in excess of £50 million for him in the summer. According to Football Insider, Liverpool and Chelsea are keen on the player.

Roefs is also a target for Tottenham.

Robin Roefs could be tempted

Roefs will be attracted to the idea of joining a top club, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Chelsea acts on their interest with an official proposal. Liverpool already have two quality goalkeepers, and it would be quite surprising for them to move for the Sunderland star. They need to improve the other areas of the squad in the summer.

However, Chelsea need a reliable goalkeeper. Robert Sanchez has been criticised since his arrival, and they need to replace him. Signing the Sunderland star could be ideal for them. He has shown his quality in the Premier League with the black cats, and he could be tempted to take the next step in his career and join a bigger club.

Chelsea could use Roefs

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the country, and they could provide him with the platform to compete in Europe and fight for trophies.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea are prepared to pay an excess of £50 million for him. It is a lot of money for a goalkeeper. They have also been linked to Mike Maignan of AC Milan.

It is no secret that Chelsea needs a quality goalkeeper, and it remains to be seen who they end up with. Signing a reliable keeper should be one of their priorities heading into the summer window.