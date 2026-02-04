Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the AS Roma defender Zeki Celik.

The 28-year-old right back will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Liverpool have made enquiries for him. According to journalist Marco Conterio, multiple clubs are interested in the experienced fullback. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done.

Manchester United and Chelsea were also interested in Celik a few weeks ago.

Liverpool could use Zeki Celik

It is no secret that Liverpool needs more quality in that area of the pitch. Conor Bradley has picked up a serious injury, and he could miss the start of the 2026/27 season as well. Jeremie Frimpong has been picking up persistent injury problems as well. Liverpool needs more depth at right back, and the experienced Turkish player would be ideal.

The opportunity to join Liverpool will be exciting for the defender. It would be a major step up at this stage of his career. He would get to play for one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League, and he would look to fight for trophies with them.

Celik could be a bargain

Signing the player on a free transfer would be a no-risk acquisition for the Premier League site. They should look to get the deal done. He has shown his quality in Italy and can succeed in England as well.

If the 28-year-old manages to adapt to English football quickly, the deal could look like a huge bargain. Celik is at the peak of his career, and this could be the final opportunity for him to join an elite club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.

Technically, Liverpool can secure a pre-contract agreement with the defender ahead of a summer move.