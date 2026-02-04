A general view of Liverpool flags and banners outside of Anfield. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Wolves attacker Mateus Mane.

According to SportsBoom, they have held formal discussions to sign the 18-year-old, and he will cost around £45-50 million. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool or Manchester United are prepared to pay that kind of money for the young attacker.

Chelsea and Newcastle are also interested in Mane.

Mateus Mane could be useful

They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the England youth international would be a long-term acquisition. Liverpool and Manchester United have been scouting the player extensively over the last month and have been impressed by his performances. The young attacker will also be attracted to the idea of joining a big club. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The asking price seems high for a player who is still unproven at the highest level, but Mane has tremendous potential and could justify the investment in the future. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool and Manchester United are prepared to take a gamble and pay a premium for him.

Mane is a top talent

The 18-year-old will add technical ability, flair, and explosive pace from the flanks. He can operate centrally as well. Liverpool or Manchester United could groom him into a future star. They have done well to nurture young players in the past. Mane has been described as a player with a “footballing brain beyond his years”.

Wolves are currently the favourites to go down at the end of the season, and they will be powerless to stop their players from leaving. The young attacker will want to compete at high-level and joining Liverpool or Manchester United would be ideal for him. It remains to be seen where he ends up.