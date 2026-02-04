Liverpool have joined the race to sign Premier League midfielder along with Man United

Arne Slot applauds Liverpool fans (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

According to the Mirror, Liverpool will be a part of the transfer race to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton in the summer.



The Palace midfielder has several admirers after his impressive performances for the Premier League side.

Liverpool, along with Manchester United and Real Madrid are closely monitoring the midfielder ahead of a potential move in the summer.

The Reds signed Jeremy Jacquet in the winter transfer window but he will arrive at the club in the summer.

Liverpool enter race to sign Adam Wharton

Investing in youth is priorititised at Liverpool and they plan to do the same again in the near future.

More than Liverpool though, Man United have been linked with a move for Wharton in recent times.

The Red Devils are regularly linked with midfielders as it is their weakest position and more so after Casemiro announced he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

United would need someone to take control of their midfield and even though Kobbie Mainoo has been impressive recently, he cannot be relied upon due to his lack of experience.

Now Liverpool have joined the race to sign Wharton who could be looking to leave the club after the recent uncertainty at Selhurst Park.

The likes of Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi have both left the club in recent times and manager Oliver Glasner is also on his way out after making it clear that he will not be signing a new deal at the club.

Palace midfielder could consider leaving in the summer

That uncertainty could push Wharton to leaving the club and once he makes up his mind, he will not be short of offers.

Wharton is a passer who likes to progress the ball forward and take control of the midfield, control the tempo of the game and bring stability to the playing style.

With Liverpool already having players like Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenverch in the midfield, the question is do they even need someone like Wharton.

Perhaps they should be targeting other positions more, like a left-winger to add depth to the squad.

