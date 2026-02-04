Man United told to enter transfer race for midfielder wanted by Arsenal

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been encouraged to closely monitor the situation of Sandro Tonali, with growing belief that the Newcastle United star could represent an ideal long-term successor to Casemiro at Old Trafford.



As United prepare for another pivotal summer rebuild, midfield succession planning is emerging as a key priority and Tonali’s name is increasingly being mentioned in those discussions.

Tonali has become a central figure at Newcastle United since arriving from AC Milan, establishing himself as one of the most tactically complete midfielders in the Premier League.

The Italian international was the subject of surprise speculation late in the January window, with Arsenal reportedly assessing the feasibility of a move.

Tonali has admirers in the Premier League

The Gunners were searching for midfield reinforcement after Mikel Merino suffered a season-ending injury, and Tonali was briefly discussed as a potential solution.

However, that interest never progressed beyond internal consideration.

Newcastle made it clear they had no intention of entertaining late-window negotiations, and no formal talks took place.

Chelsea have also been loosely linked in recent months as they continue reshaping their midfield profile.

Former United defender Danny Simpson believes the club should be proactive rather than reactive.

Simpson has urged United to position themselves early in any potential bidding war, arguing that Tonali possesses the composure and intelligence required to anchor a midfield at the highest level.

Man United told to sign the Newcastle United midfielder

‘I think Tonali would work really well in that United midfield’, Simpson told Metro via Meta Spins Casino.

‘I think he would complement Kobbie Mainoo really nicely, because he gets about the pitch so well.

‘Obviously, he’s been a top player for Newcastle. He’s good on the ball, he’s strong, he’s physical, he’d be a brilliant player in there in many regards.

‘Also, he’s the type of player that I think could wear a Man Utd shirt. It’s not easy, that, and I feel like he could wear it with the pressure and deal with it.

‘He could definitely slot in there.’

That said, any move would be extremely complex. Tonali is under contract until 2029, and Newcastle have no financial pressure to sell.

Reports elsewhere suggest the Magpies would only consider offers well north of £90-100 million, a figure designed to discourage interest rather than invite it.

