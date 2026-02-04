Michael Carrick, Interim Head Coach of Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott.

The talented young midfielder has performed well for the Cherries and has attracted the attention of the Red Devils.

Man United eye Alex Scott

Manchester United want to add more creativity and control in the middle of the park. Scott could prove to be an excellent long-term acquisition for them. He has shown his quality with Bournemouth, and there is no doubt that he is good enough to play for a bigger club.

Manchester United are looking to improve the squad significantly during the summer transfer window. They have identified three priority targets and are prepared to spend around €200 million to acquire them, as per Fichajes. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done for Scott.

Scott could be tempted

The young midfielder can play as a central or attacking midfielder. He will add technical ability and creativity to the team. Meanwhile, the opportunity to play for Manchester United will be exciting for the youngster. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he will want to take the next step in his development. He will hope to compete for trophies with Manchester United.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United follow up on their interest with an official proposal to complete the deal. Convincing the young midfielder to join the club will not be difficult, but they need to agree on a deal with the Cherries.

The Red Devils have not competed for major trophies for quite some time, and they will look to return to the top of English football. Signing the right players could help them bounce back strongly. Scott could be an excellent acquisition for them. They have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could help the Bournemouth star fulfil his tremendous potential.