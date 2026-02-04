Newcastle United set huge asking price for midfielder Sandro Tonali

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are preparing for a potentially intense summer transfer battle after placing a firm and significant valuation on midfield pillar Sandro Tonali.



With elite Premier League clubs monitoring his situation, the Magpies are determined to make it clear that any approach for the Italy international will come at a premium.

Tonali briefly became the subject of surprise speculation on the final day of the January transfer window, when reports suggested Arsenal had explored the feasibility of a late move.

While the links generated plenty of noise, Newcastle were quick to shut down suggestions of active talks, insisting the midfielder was never available mid-season.

Summer interest expected to intensify in Tonali

According to The Sun, Arteta would love to pair Tonali with Declan Rice as part of a dominant midfield unit at the Emirates.

Chelsea are also believed to be keeping a close eye on developments as they continue reshaping their midfield options, while Newcastle expect at least one additional top-flight club to test their resolve.

Although January passed without incident, Newcastle are fully aware that interest is likely to resurface once the summer window opens.

Newcastle United set price tag for midfielder

From Newcastle’s perspective, there is no urgency or incentive to sell. Tonali is under contract until 2029, giving the club complete control over his future.

As a result, the Magpies are said to have set an asking price of at least £100 million, a figure designed both to reflect his importance and to deter speculative bids.

Despite the growing speculation, Tonali’s relationship with Newcastle remains strong.

The midfielder has spoken positively about the club’s backing during a difficult period following his betting ban, with Eddie Howe and the Newcastle hierarchy praised internally for their supportive approach.

That loyalty has helped Tonali re-establish himself both on and off the pitch, and he remains a popular figure within the squad.

However, sources suggest the 25-year-old is also ambitious. As a player who has competed at the highest levels in Italy and Europe, the pull of Champions League football and title contention could become increasingly influential.

