Man United could make a move for French striker in the summer transfer window

Manchester United could emerge as a surprise destination for Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer, with reports suggesting the Crystal Palace forward is now firmly on the Red Devils’ radar.



According to Daily Mirror, a move to Old Trafford has become a realistic possibility after Mateta’s proposed switch to AC Milan failed to materialise.

The 28-year-old striker is approaching a key moment in his career. With his contract at Crystal Palace set to enter its final 12 months in June, Palace could be forced to consider offers at a reduced price rather than risk losing him for nothing further down the line.

That contractual situation has alerted several clubs, with Man United now monitoring developments closely.

Why Man United are looking at Mateta

Man United’s interest comes amid continued uncertainty over their attacking options.

Although the Red Devils have Benjamin Sesko, who they signed last summer, they still want more depth and quality in attack.

Joshua Zirkzee is out of favour at the club and United would need someone else to take his place if he is moved out of the club.

Mateta has enjoyed a strong spell at Selhurst Park, developing into a reliable focal point capable of leading the line or operating as a rotational option.

His ability to hold up play, occupy defenders, and contribute consistently in the final third has earned praise across the league.

Crystal Palace prepare for life after Mateta

Crystal Palace’s actions in the market suggest they are already planning ahead.

The Eagles have secured what is widely regarded as Mateta’s long-term replacement, completing a £48 million deal for Jørgen Strand Larsen from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

That move significantly alters Palace’s negotiating position and increases the likelihood they would be open to selling Mateta if the right offer arrives.

Even though Mateta will not be a marquee signing at Old Trafford, he will still be someone who can offer them finishing quality and physicality up front.

Moreoever, his experience in the Premier League will help the Red Devils.

