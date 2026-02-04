Liverpool & Arsenal are both ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign midfielder

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Premier League clubs are increasingly shaping the direction of the Kees Smit transfer saga, with England emerging as the most likely destination for one of European football’s most coveted young midfielders.



The 20-year-old AZ Alkmaar standout has attracted sustained interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United, all of whom explored potential deals during the January transfer window, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Smit’s rise in the Eredivisie has been swift and eye-catching. Comfortable dictating play from deep while also capable of driving forward with the ball, the Dutch youth international has developed a reputation for showing maturity beyond years.

The youngster has made 31 appearances for AZ Alkmaar in all competitions this season, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

Liverpool & Arsenal lay the groundwork

Among the English suitors, Liverpool are believed to have taken early steps by holding preliminary discussions with Smit’s representatives earlier this year.

The Merseyside club have a track record of identifying elite young midfielders before their value peaks, and Smit fits that recruitment profile closely.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are thought to be operating with a longer horizon. Sources suggest the Gunners are already mapping out a possible move for the summer of 2026.

Man United have also kept a watching brief and could move more aggressively as soon as this summer if conditions allow, particularly as they reassess their midfield options.

AZ Alkmaar set high asking price

AZ Alkmaar have placed an initial valuation of around €60 million on Smit, but that figure is widely expected to rise.

With multiple Premier League clubs monitoring the situation, the price could climb towards €75 million, a level that reflects both Smit’s potential and the inflationary effect of English interest.

That financial reality gives Premier League sides a clear edge over European rivals such as Real Madrid.

While Madrid’s chief scout Juni Calafat and the club’s video analysis department have delivered glowing internal reports on Smit, the Spanish giants remain cautious about committing to a fee they consider excessive at this stage.

Despite the growing speculation, Smit has publicly played down transfer talk, insisting his attention remains on his performances for AZ.

