Fans of Tottenham Hotspur wave small flags in the stands prior to a Premier League match (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur had a mediocre January transfer window, and the fans were left frustrated in the end.

Even though they signed Conor Gallagher and Souza last month, they failed to address the concerns in the attacking unit.

Tottenham have struggled to create opportunities this season and find the back of the net consistently. They have multiple attacking players on the sidelines with injuries, but they failed to bring in an attacking signing. They were heavily criticised by fans and the media, and Tottenham director Johan Lange has now responded to the situation with a transfer promise.

The Tottenham chief has explained that plans are already in place for an ambitious summer transfer window and that the club will aim to significantly improve its squad.

Johan Lange said (h/t Fabrizio Romano): “We will go into the summer with big ambitions, the plans are already drawn up and we have a clear picture of what positions and which profiles we need”.

The message from the club chief will certainly appease the fans to some extent. It will be interesting to see if Spurs can now deliver on that promise at the end of the season.

They need high-quality additions if they want to compete regularly with elite clubs. They will need to improve multiple areas of the squad at the end of the season. They should look to bring in a quality striker, a dynamic winger, a defensive midfielder, and another central defender, especially if Radu Dragusin leaves.

Tottenham won the UEFA Europa League last season and were expected to compete for trophies again this season. So far, it has been a disappointing season, and they are in the mid-table positions. It will be interesting to see if they can improve during the second half of the campaign and finish strongly.