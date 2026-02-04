Tottenham are expected to revive interest in Ligue 1 playmaker in the summer

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham may yet revive their interest in Maghnes Akliouche when the summer transfer window opens, after missing out on the Monaco playmaker during January.



According to TEAMtalk, Spurs explored the possibility of a deal earlier this year but ultimately saw the 23-year-old remain with AS Monaco as the window closed.

Akliouche has enjoyed another impressive campaign in Ligue 1, continuing to build a reputation as one of the division’s most technically gifted attacking midfielders.

Comfortable operating between the lines, drifting wide, or carrying the ball through midfield, he fits the profile Tottenham have been targeting as they reshape their creative options.

He has four goals and five assists in 28 appearances for the French club this season.

The reason why Tottenham lost interest in Akliouche

Tottenham’s failure to land Akliouche in January was not necessarily a reflection of lost interest, but rather a consequence of priorities elsewhere.

The North London club opted to reinforce different areas of the squad, bringing in Conor Gallagher to add energy and leadership in midfield, while also securing Brazilian left-back Souza to bolster defensive depth.

Last summer, Akliouche had already been discussed internally as an alternative to Xavi Simons, highlighting that Tottenham’s admiration for the Monaco man is not new.

While that move never materialised, sources suggest the player remains firmly on the club’s radar, particularly as Spurs continue to evaluate long-term attacking midfield solutions.

Should Spurs target a move for him in the summer?

Despite those considerations, Akliouche’s age, versatility, and technical ceiling make him an attractive option.

With injuries expected to ease and squad priorities becoming clearer, Spurs will have to decide whether to reignite their pursuit of the Monaco star.

The likes of James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski will return to full fitness by then and the 23-year-old playmaker might not be Tottenham’s priority in the summer.

