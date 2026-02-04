(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Aitor Paredes from Athletic Club Bilbao.

The 25-year-old central defender has done well for the La Liga club, and Tottenham want to secure his signature in the summer. They could lose key players like Cristian Romero at the end of the season, and they need to replace them properly.

The Spanish defender has proven himself in La Liga, and he has the physical and technical attributes for Premier League football as well. According to a report from Fichajes, he will cost around €40 million due to a release clause in his contract. Tottenham have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it remains to be seen whether they can wrap up the move quickly.

He has been identified as a priority target by Thomas Frank. Tottenham have looked vulnerable at the back this season, and losing a key defender in the summer would further weaken them. They need to bring quality alternatives, and Paredes could prove to be a useful addition. The 25-year-old could be tempted to move to the Premier League. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he will look to prove himself in English football.

The €40 million asking price is reasonable for a player of his quality, and he could justify the investment in future. The 25-year-old has the quality to hit the ground running in English football and adapt quickly.

He will look to establish himself as a key player for the North London club if the transfer goes through. The Spanish outfit will not want to lose a key player like Paredes, but the release clause in his deal makes them powerless to stop him from leaving.