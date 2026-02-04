West Ham flop could follow Paqueta to Brazil

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

After the departure of Lucas Pqueta to Flamengo, another player who featured for West Ham this season is now being targeted Brazilian club Cruzeiro.



Paqueta called time on his Premier League career and left for a new adventure back in his homeland.

During his time in the Premier League, the Brazilian midfielder showed his quality and was one of West Ham’s best players at the club during his spell in East London.

However, he wanted to more comfort, more familiarity around him and that is why he decided to return to his boyhood club Flamengo.

Igor Julio is wanted by Brazilian side Cruzeiro

According to Brazilian journalist Samuel Venancio, Igor Julio, Brighton player who spent time on loan at West Ham this season, is being chased by Cruzeiro.

The Brazilian defender made just four appearances for the Hammers during his loan spell from September to January.

He initially joined in a season long loan but his loan was cut short in the winter transfer window.

Brighton knew he was finding it difficult to get regular appearances with the Hammers and decided to call him back at the club.

Brighton star flopped at West Ham this season

The 27-year-old centre-back, who can also play as a left-back, is set to be provided an opportunity by a club in his home country to revive his career away from the Premier League where he has found life difficult.

Brighton are not in favour of another loan for the defender, they are only looking for a permanent exit for the defender.

Palmeiras have been linked with Igor in the past but they were not willing to pay the £6m asking price set by Brighton.

Surprisingly, Cruzeiro play their first game of the year against Flamengo and Igor could come up against Paqueta in that match.

The Brazilian club have until 3rd March to conclude a deal for the defender.

