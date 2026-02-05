(Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images)

Brazilian outfit Bahia have reached an agreement to sign Tottenham striker Alejo Veliz on a permanent deal, as confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The move, worth €9 million (£7.8m) plus performance-related add-ons, marks a significant shift for the Argentine forward who arrived in North London with high expectations just three years ago.

The agreement was verbally finalised today with Bahia director Cadu Santoro.

Veliz, currently back in Argentina on loan, expressed a desire to complete his current spell with Rosario Central before moving to Brazil.

Consequently, his medical and formal signing are scheduled for June 2026.

Taking to X, Romano revealed: “Bahia agree deal to sign Alejo Veliz from Tottenham on permanent move, here we go!

“€9m fee plus add-ons, Véliz wanted to stay in Rosario until the end of his loan and then join Bahia.Medical to happen in June, deal verbally agreed with director Cadu Santoro today.”

??? Bahia agree deal to sign Alejo Véliz from Tottenham on permanent move, here we go! €9m fee plus add-ons, Véliz wanted to stay in Rosario until the end of his loan and then join Bahia. Medical to happen in June, deal verbally agreed with director Cadu Santoro today. pic.twitter.com/1pW9H3GVWF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 5, 2026

Alejo Veliz failed to make it at Tottenham despite strong reputation

When Veliz joined Spurs for £13 million in August 2023, he was hailed as one of South America’s most “dynamite” young talents.

Standing at 6’2″ and possessing a physical, aerial presence, he was expected to provide a different dimension to the Tottenham attack.

However, his time in England was marred by a lack of opportunities and unfortunate timing.

He made just eight substitute appearances for the senior team, with his sole goal coming in a 4-2 defeat to Brighton.

Loan spells at Sevilla and Espanyol also failed to ignite his European career, as he struggled for consistent minutes in La Liga.

He is currently back in Argentina, playing for Rosario Central on loan from Spurs, and it appears that his time at the North London club has come to an end.

Veliz career stats across all clubs

Despite his struggles in Europe, Veliz’s overall career numbers highlight why Bahia, backed by the City Football Group, are willing to invest in him.

He has consistently proven his worth in his homeland, recently surpassing a career milestone of 34 senior goals across his various stints.

Club Apps Goals Assists CA Rosario Central 82 25 3 RCD Espanyol 29 4 0 Tottenham Hotspur 8 1 0 Sevilla FC 6 0 0 CA Rosario Central II 5 3 0 Tottenham Hotspur U21 2 1 0 Total 132 34 3

Alejo Veliz’s career stats across various clubs via Transfermarkt