Julian Alvarez continues to be linked with a return to the Premier League.

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing the 26-year-old South American, and they could compete with Barcelona for his signature in the summer.

Julian Alvarez is in demand

According to a report from SPORT, the player will cost over €100 million, and the two London clubs are pushing hard to secure his signature.

The striker’s agent recently travelled to the United Kingdom, and it is unclear whether he held talks with Arsenal or Chelsea. It seems that the two clubs are prepared to break the Bank for him.

Alvarez has been one of the best strikers in the world since his move to Atletico Madrid. He has been scoring goals consistently, and there is no doubt that he would be an exceptional addition for either club. Arsenal have invested heavily in Viktor Gyokeres, but the Swedish International has not been able to find the back of the net regularly. They will need an upgrade on him if they want to win major trophies regularly.

Similarly, Chelsea invested in Liam Delap and Joao Pedro at the start of the season. Both players have failed to consistently find the back of the net. It remains to be seen which of the two clubs can sign the former Manchester City striker.

Alvarez would improve both teams

Alvarez is a complete forward and more than just a goal scorer. He will add creativity to the side as well. Furthermore, he is excellent when it comes to taking free kicks, and he could add a new dimension to the Arsenal or Chelsea attack.

The asking price is quite high, but the two Premier League clubs have the resources to pay it.

The 2022 World Cup winner has 16 goal contributions this season, and he is a proven performer at the elite level. He could make an immediate impact in the Premier League. If the move goes through.