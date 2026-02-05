Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign a fellow Spaniard. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

He was linked with Arsenal during the January transfer window, but they did not make a move to secure his signature. However, they are expected to move for him at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are keeping tabs on his situation and they are interested in signing him. Meanwhile, other Premier League top clubs are also monitoring his situation. The Italian has been exceptional since joining Newcastle, and he could be an excellent addition for most teams in the country.

Arsenal already have quality players like Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi. It will be interesting to see how they accommodate Tonali in the starting lineup if they end up signing him.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “In the summer, keep an eye on Tonali. We will tell you more soon, but there is Juventus interested, there are Premier League top clubs interested, so I am sure for Tonali, the summer is going to be busy, very busy. “With Arsenal, because Arsenal, and this is important, I told you also yesterday, Arsenal are interested in the player. Arsenal are considering Sandro Tonali, but there are more clubs, in England and on Italy with Juventus. “So, nothing at the moment, concrete, also because, as his agent said, we have to see Newcastle’s position, we have to respect Newcastle in this story. So, let’s see around end of February, March, April when agents and Newcastle will meet to discuss what Newcastle will decide to do.”

Newcastle United are looking to build a formidable project for the future, and they cannot afford to sell their key players to direct rivals. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to sanction his departure.

Tonali is likely to be tempted. If a top team like Arsenal comes calling. They could provide him with the platform to regularly fight for major trophies. Newcastle have an ambitious project, but they are not quite at that level yet.