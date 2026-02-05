Arsenal and Man Utd in secret talks to land €250k-a-week powerhouse

Leon Goretzka has been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich, and he could be on his way to the Premier League.

According to a report from Fussball Daten, Arsenal and Manchester United are closely monitoring his situation and have held initial talks with his representatives about a potential move.

Tottenham wanted to sign Goretzka in January.

Leon Goretzka is available on a free transfer

The €250k-a-week star will be out of contract in the summer, and signing him for free would be a masterstroke. Both clubs could use physicality and defensive steel in the middle of the park. The 30-year-old has the quality and the experience to play for an elite club, and he could make an immediate impact.

At Arsenal, he could prove to be a major upgrade on someone like Christian Norgaard. He knows what it takes to play for big clubs and fight for trophies regularly. Arsenal could use his quality, experience, and leadership skills.

On the other hand, Manchester United need an experienced head like him in the middle of the park, especially after Casemiro’s departure. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done.

Goretzka could fancy a move

Leon Goretzka warming up for Bayern Munich
Leon Goretzka warming up for Bayern Munich (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

At 30, this could be his final opportunity to join an elite club, and the Germany international will be attracted to the idea of playing for Arsenal or Manchester United. They are among the biggest clubs in the world. He has the skill set to succeed in the Premier League, and he could be tempted to make the move.

Whoever ends up signing the German International could have a real asset on their hands for a nominal investment. He has been hailed as an “absolute top player” in the past. He will look to hit the ground running in the Premier League if a move goes through.

