Arsenal join race to sign young Brazilian talent with a €100m release clause

Arsenal’s long-term recruitment strategy has once again taken them to South America, with reports from Brazil linking the club to highly rated Palmeiras teenager Eduardo Conceição.



According to UOL, Arsenal are interested in a move for the youngster who has received attention from some of the biggest clubs in the world.

The Gunners have increasingly focused on identifying elite potential early, casting their net well beyond Europe to secure future first-team options before competition intensifies.

South America, in particular, has become a key area of interest, with Arsenal keen to replicate the success other top clubs have enjoyed by investing in emerging talent at source.

Arsenal reportedly held talks to sign Conceição

Arsenal were the first English club to make formal contact regarding Conceição, carrying out initial checks to better understand his contractual situation and long-term plans.

Those exploratory steps reportedly progressed quickly, with a meeting taking place in London between the player’s representatives and Arsenal officials.

While no deal is close at this stage, the discussions are said to have clearly demonstrated Arsenal’s strong interest.

Such early engagement is consistent with the club’s recent recruitment philosophy, which prioritises building relationships and gaining clarity long before any transfer window pressure comes into play.

Conceição is generating buzz among the top clubs

Conceição is regarded as one of Palmeiras’ most promising academy products. Despite his young age, he has already been competing above his natural age group, a marker often used by Brazilian clubs to identify elite-level potential.

He featured in the Brasileirão Sub-17 competition at just 15 and later impressed in the prestigious Copinha tournament aged 16, a pathway previously followed by several Brazilian stars.

Palmeiras are well aware of the growing attention surrounding their prospect.

As highlighted by Sport Witness, Conceição recently signed a new contract containing a €100 million release clause, with the club retaining 80 percent of his economic rights.

Feature Detail Full Name Eduardo Conceição Silva Age 16 (Born Dec 7, 2009) Club SE Palmeiras (U20) Position Winger (Left/Right) / Forward Height 1.80m (5ft 11in) Strong Foot Right Contract Valid until Dec 2029 Release Clause €100 Million

Club president Leila Pereira is said to believe Conceição could eventually follow the path of recent blockbuster departures, such as Endrick, now at Real Madrid, and Estêvão, who joined Chelsea.

Arsenal are far from alone. Several Premier League heavyweights, including Liverpool, Manchester City, and Newcastle United, are also closely monitoring Conceição’s development.

That growing list of suitors could significantly complicate any future negotiations.

