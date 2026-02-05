Arsenal ready to rival Leeds for £26m gem, but one player could pay the price

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the 3-2 win against Chelsea
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the 3-2 win against Chelsea (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund left-back, Daniel Svensson.

According to BILD, Arsenal will compete with Leeds United for the 23-year-old, and it remains to be seen whether they can complete the deal.

The defender is valued at £26 million, and Arsenal certainly have the financial muscle to complete the deal. However, it would be quite surprising if they invested in the Swedish defender. They already have players like Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori. They might not be able to accommodate Svensson in the starting lineup.

Svensson has also been linked with Liverpool in the past.

Arsenal move might not be ideal for Daniel Svensson

The Bundesliga fullback needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and sitting on the bench at Arsenal would be detrimental to his growth. On the other hand, moving to Leeds United could be ideal. He could play regularly with them, and exposure to the Premier League could further improve and accelerate his development.

The asking price is affordable for both clubs. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on the interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

More Stories / Latest News
Arne Slot with overlay of mystery player
Arne Slot puts Liverpool star’s future in doubt with concerning comments
Manchester United manager Michael Carrick after winning the derby with overlay of mystery player and breaking news
14-G/A star dreams of Liverpool move but Man United “could lead the race” in summer
Thomas Frank with overlay of Breaking News and mystery player
Deal agreed with Tottenham for ‘dynamite’ 34-goal striker

Svensson move could spell the end of Lewis-Skelly

Daniel Svensson has been linked with Arsenal
Daniel Svensson has been linked with Arsenal (Getty Images)

If Arsenal do proceed with their interest in signing the player, it could mean the end of the road for Lewis-Skelly.

The young defender has been linked with a move away from Arsenal, and Chelsea are keen on him, as per TEAMtalk. The Blues will certainly look at the situation as encouragement to continue their pursuit. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Svensson has performed well in Germany and has the quality to thrive in English football as well. He could be an asset in the right team. Although he is naturally a left back, he can operate as a winger as well as a central midfielder.

More Stories Daniel Svensson

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *