Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the 3-2 win against Chelsea (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund left-back, Daniel Svensson.

According to BILD, Arsenal will compete with Leeds United for the 23-year-old, and it remains to be seen whether they can complete the deal.

The defender is valued at £26 million, and Arsenal certainly have the financial muscle to complete the deal. However, it would be quite surprising if they invested in the Swedish defender. They already have players like Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori. They might not be able to accommodate Svensson in the starting lineup.

Svensson has also been linked with Liverpool in the past.

Arsenal move might not be ideal for Daniel Svensson

The Bundesliga fullback needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and sitting on the bench at Arsenal would be detrimental to his growth. On the other hand, moving to Leeds United could be ideal. He could play regularly with them, and exposure to the Premier League could further improve and accelerate his development.

The asking price is affordable for both clubs. It will be interesting to see if they follow up on the interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

Svensson move could spell the end of Lewis-Skelly

If Arsenal do proceed with their interest in signing the player, it could mean the end of the road for Lewis-Skelly.

The young defender has been linked with a move away from Arsenal, and Chelsea are keen on him, as per TEAMtalk. The Blues will certainly look at the situation as encouragement to continue their pursuit. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Svensson has performed well in Germany and has the quality to thrive in English football as well. He could be an asset in the right team. Although he is naturally a left back, he can operate as a winger as well as a central midfielder.