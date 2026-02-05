Tottenham star is being linked with a move to Atletico Madrid after frustration at Spurs

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Atlético Madrid are reportedly preparing to reignite their pursuit of Cristian Romero, with the Tottenham Hotspur captain’s recent public outburst adding fresh intrigue to his long-term future in north London.



According to The Sun, Diego Simeone’s side are considering a renewed approach at the end of the season after being priced out of a deal last summer.

Romero’s situation has come into focus following an explosive post on social media shortly after Monday’s transfer deadline passed.

Within an hour of the window closing, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to criticise Tottenham’s lack of squad depth, describing the situation as “disgraceful” amid a mounting injury crisis.

The post was widely interpreted as a pointed message towards the club’s hierarchy and recruitment strategy, and it quickly gained traction after being liked by several Spurs players.

Frustration boils over at Tottenham

Tottenham have endured a challenging campaign marked by injuries and inconsistency, leaving Romero visibly frustrated.

As captain, the Argentine has often set the tone with his intensity and leadership on the pitch, but his latest comments suggest growing dissatisfaction behind the scenes.

With key players sidelined and limited reinforcements arriving in January, Romero’s reaction resonated with sections of the fanbase who share concerns over squad depth and ambition.

Despite the noise, Tottenham’s official stance remains strong. The club only tied Romero down to a new four-year contract in August, reportedly worth in excess of £200,000 per week.

Atletico Madrid’s longstanding admiration for Romero

Atlético Madrid’s interest is far from new. Diego Simeone is known to be an admirer of Romero’s aggressive defending and warrior-like mentality, traits that match perfectly with Atlético’s identity.

Last summer, however, the Spanish side were unable to meet Tottenham’s valuation, forcing them to look elsewhere.

The landscape could look different at the end of the season.

Atlético are expected to reassess their defensive options, and Romero’s apparent frustration may be viewed as an opening, even if prising him away would still require a substantial offer.

That remains the key question. Given Romero’s contract length and status, Tottenham are under no pressure to sell and would likely demand a fee reflecting his importance.

