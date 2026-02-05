Arsenal attacker is wanted by Bayern Munich in high-profile move

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the 3-2 win against Chelsea (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Kai Havertz could find himself at the centre of another major transfer discussion this summer, with Bayern Munich reportedly monitoring the Arsenal forward’s situation closely.



According to Fichajes, the German champions are considering a move to bring Havertz back to the Bundesliga, sensing an opportunity as his role at the Emirates Stadium becomes less clearly defined.

Bayern’s interest is not new. Havertz has long been admired in Germany following his breakthrough years at Bayer Leverkusen, where his intelligence, technique, and versatility marked him out as one of Europe’s most exciting young attackers.

Now under Vincent Kompany, Bayern are reassessing their attacking options and see Havertz as a player capable of adding flexibility and experience to their frontline.

From a key signing to squad competition at Arsenal

Havertz arrived at Arsenal from Chelsea amid significant debate, initially deployed by Mikel Arteta as a left-sided midfielder alongside Martin Ødegaard.

He later transitioned into a central striking role, becoming the first-choice option ahead of Gabriel Jesus.

However, Arsenal’s evolution over the past year has altered the landscape.

A lack of consistent goals from the striker position last season prompted the club to make a decisive move for Viktor Gyökeres, while the arrivals of Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi have further crowded the midfield.

As a result, Havertz has slipped down the pecking order, despite being one of the club’s highest earners.

Bayern Munich see an opportunity to sign Havertz

Bayern view Havertz’s adaptability as a major asset. Capable of operating as a striker, attacking midfielder, or wide forward, he could provide cover for Harry Kane while also offering a different tactical profile to Bayern’s attack.

The Bavarian club are also assessing their forward depth following uncertainty around Nicolas Jackson, making Havertz an appealing option.

Despite the speculation, Arsenal are reluctant sellers. Arteta remains a strong believer in Havertz, having backed him publicly and privately since his arrival from Chelsea.

Season Competition Apps Goals Assists Yellow Cards 2023/24 Premier League 37 13 7 11 Champions League 10 1 0 2 Domestic Cups* 4 0 0 1 2024/25 Premier League 35 12 5 8 Champions League 10 4 1 2 Domestic Cups 5 2 1 1 2025/26 Premier League 21 8 4 3 Champions League 6 2 1 1 Domestic Cups 4 1 0 0 Arsenal Total All Competitions 132 41 19 29

Havertz stats at Arsenal

The German international has recently returned from a long-term injury and has featured in games against Kairat Almaty in the Champions League and against Chelsea in the EFL Cup.

He scored the decisive goal in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-final against his former club at the Emirates Stadium, a timely reminder of his ability to deliver in big moments.

